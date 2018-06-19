UIC Police launch shower shoe drive to benefit Pacific Garden Mission

Donate shower shoes on campus through Aug. 17 to help men and women at the Pacific Garden Mission, a homeless shelter on the Near West Side.

The donation drive, led by the UIC Police Department’s Policing and Community Engagement Unit, will help the shelter beat a shoe shortage, which exists because men and women sometimes need to use them as everyday footwear, explained UIC Police Lt. Todd Edwards.

“We set a goal to collect between 500 to 750 pairs of shower shoes,” he said. “We want to bring awareness to the community and let them know that Pacific Garden Mission needs our help.”

The donation drive isn’t the first collaboration between UIC Police and the Pacific Garden Mission. In January, UIC Police officers presented more than 100 pairs of jeans and other clothing items to the Pacific Garden Mission after hosting a donation drive on campus.

White boxes to collect the shoes are available on the east and west sides of campus. For more information, call (312) 996-6779.

East side locations:

Student Services Building main entrance, 1200 W. Harrison St.

Student Recreation Facility, 737 S. Halsted St.

CUPPA Hall, 412 S. Peoria St.

UIC Police Department, 943 W. Maxwell St.

West side locations: