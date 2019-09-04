UIC Police: Man falsely identifying himself, asking for money

UIC Police have received several reports of a man approaching UIC students on campus and alleging that he is a relative of a well-known hip-hop artist and requesting money.

According to reports, the man has asked students for their personal information and money to return home to California. He has promised the students that he will return the money, with interest, when he is home.

Since June 2018, the man has taken approximately $3,230 from UIC students, according to UIC Police. The suspect is described as a black male, between 18 to 25 years old. He is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has a tattoo of a “B” on his left bicep.

If students are approached by the man, they should not engage in a conversation and should immediately contact UIC Police at 312-996-2830.

