UIC Police take to the roof for charity

UIC Police Sergeant Terry Williams encourages the crowd to make a donation to support Illinois Special Olympics through its 2022 “Cop on a Rooftop” fundraising event.

The University of Illinois Chicago Police Department raised nearly $7,500 as part of the 2022 Special Olympics: Cop on the Rooftop program, which took place Aug. 19 in nearly 300 locations statewide and raised over $925,000 in total for Special Olympics Illinois.

UIC Police joined Dunkin’ and Special Olympics staff, athletes and caretakers to raise nearly $7,500 for Special Olympics Illinois. Participating UICPD staff include (from left): Officer Henry Jackson, Student Patrol member Dion Ruben (kneeling in red jacket), Chief Kevin Booker (with hand raised), Officer Christopher Eterno (kneeling) and Sergeant Terry Williams.

UICPD’s event was held at the Dunkin’ Donuts at 1651 W. Roosevelt Road, and more than a dozen UICPD officers and staff participated. The event is part of a 19-year partnership between Dunkin’ and the Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

Officers on the roof used bullhorns to encourage guests to donate in support of Illinois Special Olympics athletes. Each guest who donated received a coupon for a free donut, and guests who donated $10 or more received a branded travel mug and a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

UICPD also raised funds through the sale of T-shirts, hats, mugs and a Special Olympics-sponsored raffle. Raffle prizes included a Gander RV, a 2022 Harley Davis Street Glide, and five big-screen, high-definition TVs.

“There was such an incredible amount of energy at our event,” said UICPD Sergeant Terry Williams, who coordinated the event with fellow Sergeant John Sellers. “UIC Police has always been a strong partner of Special Olympics, its athletes and our community, so after two years of online fundraising due to COVID-19, it was great to get back up on the roof for this very worthy cause.”

UICPD has hosted Cop on the Rooftop since 2015 and helped Special Olympics Illinois raise more than $6.7 million since the program’s inception.