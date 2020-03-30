UIC Pop-Up Pantry remains open to serve students

The UIC Pop-Up Pantry will remain open for students in need during the state’s shelter-in-place order.

The Pop-Up Pantry, which will be open from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays in 238 SCE, has put new measures in place to support social distancing among students, staff and volunteers. The pantry is exclusively for UIC students.

“We wanted to make sure that students are able to receive food in a space that is as safe as possible,” said Carol Petersen, associate director of UIC Health Education and Wellness at the UIC Wellness Center. “Subsequently, we looked to experts at the WHO, CDC and IDPH to provide insight on prevention and precautions.”

Special precautions related to COVID-19 include remaining 6 feet away from other students and staff, wearing gloves, covering coughs and sneezes, and more. A complete list is available online.

Students have shown a great need for the pantry to continue during the shelter-in-place order, Petersen said.

“The students use of the pantry during this time has been high,” said Petersen, who co-founded the pantry in 2014. “On Wednesday, March 18th, we held a special six-hour pantry that drew 128.”

For more information, visit the Wellness Center website.