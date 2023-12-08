Greetings from UIC Purchasing and Contract Management!

Please note UIC procedures and deadlines for reviewing or establishing annual orders for FY2025 and FY2024 encumbrances.

Detailed information and instructions can be found here.

Please distribute to all personnel involved in establishing new annual orders or renewing annual (including multiyear) orders.

The following contains important information regarding: 1) policy requirements for annual orders, 2) procedures and deadlines for FY2025 renewals/new annual orders, and 3) FY2024 encumbrances.

Please contact UICPurchasing@uillinois.edu with any questions regarding these changes and requirements for FY2025.

Thanks for your continuing support!

Debra D. Matlock, JD

Executive Director, UIC Purchasing and Contract Management

For more information, please contact:

Debra D. Matlock, JD

uicpurchasing@uillinois.edu