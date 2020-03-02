UIC Radio to celebrate 20 years

UIC Radio is marking its 20th anniversary this year and celebrating with a special ceremony March 6.

UIC Radio — including current contributors and alumni — will celebrate with a dinner and an honors ceremony at 7 p.m. March 6 in 302 Student Center East. RSVP at go.uic.edu/radio20

“UIC Radio has a really great community. We also provide students with valuable experiences that will help them grow as writers, DJs, communicators, event planners, and so on,” said Tara Bolar, executive brand director of UIC Radio.

To mark the anniversary, UIC Radio blogs will share the history of radio station, and DJs will feature special anniversary shows. For more information, view the blogs and show schedule at uicradio.org.

“I hope UIC Radio can keep expanding its presence on campus,” Bolar said. “I want to get to the point where our shows and music are played on campus and more students know who we are.”

If interested in joining the UIC Radio team, visithttps://radio.uic.edu/.