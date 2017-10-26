UIC ranked among best public universities

UIC is one of the top student-focused universities in the nation, according to the voices of 200,000 current college students and outcomes of combined datasets.

Times Higher Education ranked the University of Illinois at Chicago 23rd among the Best Public U.S. Universities and Colleges. The ranking was determined using data from the Wall Street Journal and Times Higher Education 2018 U.S. rankings.

“We are delighted to see UIC included among the top 25 public universities in the nation in the most recent Wall Street Journal/Times of Higher Education rankings,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “The methodology for this survey, which evaluates student outcomes and faculty productivity, reflects the quality of the student experience in our campus.”

This year’s comparative assessment used student opinions collected through the Times Higher Education’s annual Student Survey about engagement, student-teacher interactions and satisfaction with the college experience. Results are based on institutions’ performance in 15 individual indicators, created to reflect the values of students and their families. Factors include available resources, engagement, environment, campus diversity, graduation rates, loan repayment and employment after graduation.