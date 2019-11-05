UIC receives UN Global Goal Award for leadership in climate action

The UIC Office of Sustainability was presented with an award during the 2019 Global Goals Awards Ceremony from the United Nations Association.

UIC’s Office of Sustainability was recognized for its leadership in climate action during the 2019 Global Goals Awards Ceremony from the United Nations Association.

The award was presented Oct. 23 at the United Nations Celebration hosted by the United Nations Association- Chicago Chapter at the University of Chicago. Seventeen organizations or individuals were recognized for maintaining the principles of the 17 UN Global Goals.

“We are committed to sustainable practices that make our operations more efficient and conserve resources, serving as a model for our students and the community,” UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis said.

The Office of Sustainability has been recognized for upholding the values of the “UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action.” UIC’s Climate Commitments pledge to become a carbon neutral campus by 2050, and in addition to becoming a zero waste, net zero water and biodiverse campus. UIC’s Climate Action Implementation Plan outlines solutions the campus can implement by 2028.

“UIC has achieved this award by building a culture of sustainability within the campus community and through the dedication of staff towards developing and piloting innovative ways to achieve its goals,” said Cynthia Klein-Banai, UIC associate chancellor for sustainability.

“UIC is committed to a sustainable future, and with everyone’s efforts we will continue to lead the way,” Amiridis added.