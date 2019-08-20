UIC recognized for campus safety programs

UIC was awarded the Clery Compliance Program of the Year award by the National Association of Clery Compliance Officers and Professionals for its campus safety programs.

The award recognizes UIC for implementing an exceptional Cleary Act compliance program. The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a federal campus safety and security law that requires compliance from universities that receive federal financial aid.

“The safety and well-being of our campus community is our foremost concern,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “This award recognizes UIC’s commitment to safety, prevention and awareness programs.”

The Clery Act requires UIC to disclose annual crime statistics and campus safety and security policies; identify mandatory crime reporters; provide rights and options to survivors of Violence Against Women Act crimes; and disseminate timely warnings and emergency notifications, among other programs, said Nicole Sammartino, Clery Act compliance coordinator.

“UIC was lauded for our organizational and operational governance model, as well as our real-time crime reporting and escalation procedures, and the modalities it provides to the UIC community to share critical information with the individuals who have the authority to act on that information, namely the UICPD Crime Statistics Unit and the Title IX Coordinator,” Sammartino said.

“The development and integration of a sound governance model, where every level of leadership is informed and engaged in helping the university to comply with the law, is paramount to our success. The university’s commitment to institutionalizing compliance with the Clery Act through engaging and empowering leadership in every unit is the only way we can continue to succeed in the way that we have.”



UIC community members can visit ready.uic.edu to anonymously report crimes. Emergency notification through the UIC ALERT emergency system includes a text messaging system, the UIC website, official campus email, social media and the UIC Hotline (312-413-9696).

Anyone with a UIC ID also can use UIC Safe, a free personal safety tool for smartphones. Using this companion app to the UIC ALERT system, students and staff can take a virtual walk with a friend — sharing their location until they arrive at their destination — contact UIC Police with just the push of a button, and more.

For more information, visit clery.uic.edu