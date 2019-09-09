UIC recognized for student diversity, social mobility in U.S. News rankings

Photo: Jenny Fontaine

The University of Illinois at Chicago was recognized for its commitment to diversity and the social mobility of its students in the annual “Best Colleges” rankings published today by U.S. News & World Report.

UIC placed among the top 20 ethnically diverse national universities, as well as No. 14 in social mobility, a new category in the 2020 rankings. The social mobility ranking assesses the graduation rates of students who receive Pell Grants, which typically are given to students whose family incomes are less than $50,000 annually.

“The U.S. News & World Report rankings speak to the quality of academics and access to excellence that UIC provides its richly diverse student population,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “We are committed to fostering success and achievement, while also providing affordable education to help students accomplish their goals.”

Overall, UIC was ranked No. 61 among U.S. public colleges and universities and No. 132 among all U.S. universities.

UIC also placed No. 93 among best colleges for veterans; No. 161 among “Best Value” schools, and No. 35 nationally as an “A-Plus School for B students.” UIC’s undergraduate business and engineering programs ranked among the top 100 in the nation.

Factors such as graduation and retention rates, social mobility, faculty resources and undergraduate academic reputation help determine U.S. News & World Report rankings.

For a complete list, visit https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges