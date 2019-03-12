UIC remains strong in US News graduate schools rankings

The University of Illinois at Chicago continues to be recognized for its academic strength in the U.S. News & World Report Best Graduate Schools rankings.

The 2020 edition, released March 12, features information and rankings in business, education, engineering, law, medicine, health sciences, public affairs, nursing and other areas.

The UIC College of Nursing Doctor of Nursing Practice program improved from 12th to 7th and the master’s program improved from 18th to 16th.

“We’re exceedingly proud of our graduate programs and their emphasis on creating nurse leaders, so it’s satisfying to be recognized at a level commensurate with that excellence and rigor. Every aspect of our educational programs confirms the distinction implied by our high rank,” said Terri E. Weaver, dean of the UIC College of Nursing.

The School of Public Health is ranked 19th among 177 accredited schools and programs of public health. The school’s master of healthcare administration program is ranked 33rd.

“We are proud to be consistently ranked among the top schools of public health nationwide,” said Dr. Wayne Giles, dean of the UIC School of Public Health. “Our focus on serving underserved communities locally, nationally and globally, and our strength in public health research allows us to offer an excellent and academically rigorous education together with a rich, hands-on student experience.”

The master of social work program in the Jane Addams College of Social Work is ranked 25th. The ranking is based on a peer assessment survey of academic quality.

The College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (ranking is of public affairs schools and programs) is ranked 35th nationally.

U.S. News ranks colleges of medicine separately in research and in primary care. The College of Medicine improved from 67th to 48th in the primary-care rankings and from 52nd to 50th in the research rankings.

The College of Education, overall, improved from 54th to 53rd. The part-time MBA program in the College of Business Administration is ranked 65th. The College of Engineering is ranked 69th.

UIC programs and specialties that ranked among the top 50 include:

Nursing specialties — nurse practitioner: adult/gerontology, acute care (6); nurse practitioner: family (11); nurse practitioner: psychiatric/mental health (11); and nursing administration (16).

Public Affairs specialties — urban planning and policy (3), public finance and budgeting (12), local government management (15), nonprofit management (21), public management and leadership (35).

Education specialties — education administration and supervision (22).

Engineering specialties — biomedical engineering/bioengineering (45).

Not all programs are ranked every year, although the U.S. News Best Graduate Schools publication and the website content present the most recent rankings for every program, whether they were ranked in 2020 or not.