UIC Research Week 2024 is April 15-19

Dear UIC community,

UIC Research Week 2024, the inaugural annual celebration of exceptional discoveries, innovation and collaboration at UIC, kicks off in less than a week. From Monday, April 15, to Friday, April 19, we invite you to participate in a series of presentations, meetings and events that showcase the efforts of our faculty, staff, students and research trainees.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting events lined up for UIC Research Week:

Monday, April 15

The Undergraduate Research Forum is a showcase for our talented undergraduate researchers who will present their cutting-edge research and creative inquiry. It’s a fantastic opportunity to learn the creative approaches our undergraduate researchers are using to solve the world’s most complex challenges.

Tuesday, April 16

Dive into discussions about undergraduate student engagement in research, scholarship and entrepreneurship at UIC Impact Day. This event provides students the opportunity to showcase their scholarly pursuits in and beyond the classroom.

Plus, don’t miss the Blaze Venture Challenge — a high-stakes competition where innovative ideas take center stage. This annual pitch challenge event highlights the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of UIC undergraduate and graduate students.

Explore behind the scenes. The Research Resources Center offers all researchers a diverse inventory of high-end scientific instrumentation as well as a wide range of services offered by 15 core facilities staffed with highly skilled scientists. Learn more about how these updated core facilities can partner with you to produce new discoveries at the RRC Open House.

Finally, whether you’re a student, postdoc, faculty member or industry professional, the Computational Research Symposium is your gateway to the cutting edge of computation, data science and scientific visualization.

Wednesday, April 17

What happens, what emerges, what is created when the Navajo creation story, the Mayan creation story and Milton’s “Paradise Lost” are read side by side? The Institute for the Humanities presents Creations: Paradise Lost, the Popol Vuh, and the Diné Bahane’ in Dialogue. University of Chicago professors Edgar Garcia and Tim Harrison will be joined by Paul Zolbrod for a conversation moderated by UIC’s Raffi Magarik that considers these questions and invites the audience to compare specific passages from the three works.

The 6th Annual UIC Women’s Health Research Day aims to discuss and address cancer health disparities in women. Distinguished speakers, including Dr. Oluwadamilola “Lola” Fayanju and Joanna Burdette, will delve into cancer disparities and innovative approaches to study breast and ovarian cancer. There will also be student and faculty poster presentations.

Later that day, UIC will celebrate new and current AAAS Fellows, and the exceptional achievements of those faculty and postdoctoral scholars nominated and selected for annual awards by their UIC peers. The UIC Research and Scholarship Annual Awards will take place at the Field Museum, one of our exceptional Chicago partner institutions.

Thursday, April 18

You’re invited to a second opportunity to explore the Research Resources Center core facilities and how the center can support and partner with you to generate new discoveries at the RRC Open House.

Learn how the College of Applied Health Sciences research labs and centers are pursuing new knowledge at the AHS Research Labs and Centers Fair. View interactive demonstrations and posters and engage in insightful conversations. This is an excellent opportunity to learn about related research opportunities and meet prospective collaborators. Your attendance might spark the next big idea.

Finally, Going New Directions and University Library Open House features a series of lightning presentations on new ways to partner with library faculty on your research and explore the University Library’s spaces: the Digital Scholarship Hub at Daley Library, the First Step Foundation Digital Imaging Studio and our amazing Special Collections.

Friday, April 19

Calling all engineering enthusiasts: The Engineering Expo showcases cutting-edge projects, prototypes and innovations. From robotics to sustainable energy solutions, prepare to be amazed. Undergraduate seniors in engineering have the chance each year to show their creativity, ingenuity and innovative spirit to the entire UIC community — and the city of Chicago. All projects are on display at the annual Engineering Expo, a conference-style event where students showcase their work to peers, faculty members and panels of judges from Chicago’s professional community.

Mark your calendars for these events during a week of networking and inspiration. View a complete list of events and details.

Let’s celebrate your discoveries together.

Joanna Groden

Vice Chancellor for Research

For more information, please contact:

Geoff Pearson

pearsong@uic.edu