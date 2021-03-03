UIC retirement planning seminars

The annual in-person spring retirement seminars offered to UIC employees planning to retire in the next five years will not occur this year due to current restrictions on in-person gatherings. Emails to retirement-eligible or soon-to-be-eligible employees will be sent later this week.



Information from retirement plan vendors and other resources that would have been presented at these seminars, as well as how to schedule virtual retirement counseling sessions, is available on the UIC Human Resources Retirement page.



For more information, please contact UIC Human Resources at 312-996-0840. To schedule an appointment with a SURS counselor to discuss your specific retirement questions or needs, please contact SURS at 800-ASK-SURS or 800-275-7877.