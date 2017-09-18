UIC rocks the vote

UIC had one of the largest increases in voter participation among U.S. colleges and universities during the 2016 election, according to a national study.

Results from the Tufts University’s National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement show that UIC’s voter rate jumped 13.9 points to 55 percent in 2016, up from 41.1 percent in 2012. The study includes data from more than 1,000 institutions of higher learning.

Last fall marked the kick-off of the “UIC Votes” campaign, which challenged the UIC campus community to register to vote, to become informed and get to the polls on Election Day.

Although this year is an “off” year in the electoral cycle, it is important to stay engaged and active within our communities, said Dick Simpson, professor of political science.

“As UIC gears up for the 2018 mid-term elections, please remember there are dedicated students, faculty and staff who can answer your questions about civic engagement or direct you to resources where you can find additional information,” Simpson said. “Let’s continue to show the country, the state, and the City of Chicago just how committed UIC is to the task of solving real-world challenges through high-impact engagement.

“Chicago is the most political city in America and Chicago-area students need to get involved in the political process at this critical juncture in our nation’s history.”

Today marks the observance of National Constitution Day at UIC. This year’s event will feature UIC professor Evan McKenzie, who will discuss “Constitutional Limits on President Trump and the Anti-Trump Resistance.” Participants can hear the lecture, register to vote and learn more about ways to get involved with civic engagement organizations during the event, from noon to 1 p.m. in 302 Student Center East.

On Sept. 26, UIC will host a Rock the Vote event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Quad for National Voter Registration Day. Participants can register to vote, apply for an absentee ballot, find their polling location, and more.

Illinois voters can also register online. To register to vote in another state, visit registertovote.org.

Those registering to vote must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a resident of Illinois and of your election precinct at least 30 days before the next election

Be at least 18 years old on or before the next election

Not be in jail for a felony conviction

Not claim the right to vote anywhere else

For non-partisan information on candidates and issues, visit: