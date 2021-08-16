UIC scholar named ASA award winner
Beth Richie, UIC professor and head of criminology, law and justice and professor of Black studies, has been awarded the 2021 Feminist Scholar Activist Award by the American Sociological Association’s Section on the Sociology of Sex and Gender. The award, which was established in 2010, serves to recognize and honor scholars who have used feminist research and strategies to foster social change in public understandings and treatments of gender.
