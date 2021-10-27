UIC scholar receives 2021 Women and Media Award

University of Illinois Chicago historian Barbara Ransby has been awarded the 2021 Women and Media Award from the Women’s Institute for Freedom of the Press.

Ransby — UIC professor of Black studies, gender and women’s studies, and history; LAS distinguished professor; director of the Social Justice Initiative; and MacArthur Endowed Chair at UIC — joins five other recipients to be honored this year with the annual award that is granted to women “who have made outstanding contributions seeking media democracy and toward expanding women’s voices.”

Learn more about the award and the 2021 recipients.