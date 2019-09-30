UIC Seasonal Flu Shot Clinics for State Employees with State Health Insurance – 10/8 (SCW) and 10/22 (SCE)

The UIC College of Pharmacy and the University Payroll and Benefits have partnered with the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services to provide seasonal flu shots at no charge to eligible State of Illinois employees and retirees.

State of Illinois employees and retirees enrolled in either the Quality Care Health Plan (QCHP) or state-sponsored managed care plans (HMO or OAP) are eligible to receive the seasonal flu shot. (Dependents, spouses, contractual workers, volunteers, consultants, part-time employees not enrolled in a group insurance plan, and students are NOT eligible for the free seasonal flu shots through this program. Employees who have opted out of health insurance coverage through the state are also NOT eligible for the free seasonal flu shots through this program.)

-Employees must present their health insurance card from their State-sponsored health plan and verification of University employment (I-Card).

-Retirees and survivors must present their State-sponsored health insurance card and a State ID or Drivers License.

The free seasonal flu shots will be given on:

West side of campus:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Student Center West – Thompson Rooms ABC

828 S. Wolcott St.

East side of campus:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Student Center East – Cardinal Room 329

750 S. Halsted St.

Questions regarding the FREE seasonal flu shot program? Contact the University Payroll and Benefits at (312) 996-7200 or the UIC College of Pharmacy at (312) 996-6300.

