UIC senior wins South African national diving championship

Cydney Liebenberg

Cydney Liebenberg is the South African national champion in 3-meter diving.



In the final round, Liebenberg scored 266.90 in the five-dive event. She was 26 points clear of the field. She opened the round by scoring 7.5 from four of the seven judges, totaling 61.60 for her highest scoring dive of the finals. She went on to receive six more awards of 7.0 or higher, including one 8.0.



Liebenberg concluded a very strong 3-meter competition in which she was second in the preliminary round and first in the semifinals. She got stronger as the event progressed, raising her score from 247.15 in the prelims to 259.45 in the semis, before scoring close to 270 in the final.



Liebenberg also teamed with the runner-up, Georgina Milne, to win the 3-meter synchronized event.



As the national champion, Liebenberg will be eligible to represent South Africa in the FINA Diving Grand Prix. That event will consist of seven legs this summer throughout Canada, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia.



The South African 1-meter championship will take place next week.



To learn about her journey to UIC and the national championship, watch this video.