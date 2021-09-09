UIC sets enrollment record for the 7th year in a row

Students arrive for classes on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. Photo by Joshua Clark/University of Illinois Chicago.

The University of Illinois Chicago has set a record for the largest enrollment in its history for the 7th consecutive year.

Enrollment increased at UIC by 2% this fall to 34,199 from last year’s record of 33,518.

Gains this year were driven by an increase in the overall number of undergraduate enrollment for the 8th straight year. The number of undergraduates rose by 1.6% to 22,279 undergraduates. The increases were fueled by an 18% increase in the number of first-year undergraduates choosing to attend UIC which rose to 4,177 students from last year.

While the number of new transfers dipped by 75 students, to 2,244 it is still the 5th year in a row with more than 2,000 transfers.

The record enrollment was set as learning institutions around the world confronted mandated COVID-19 pandemic safety regulations and also dovetails on years of increasing enrollment for the second largest university in Illinois and the largest in the Chicago metropolitan area.

The figures are based on enrollment from the first 10 days of classes, the traditional benchmark for enrollment data among U.S. colleges and universities.

“Our continued growth for the seventh straight year, proves that UIC’s cadre of talented instructors, growing campus and world-class education provides accessible and affordable education that is sought out by a record number of students,” said UIC Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis.

UIC’s aim to increase its campus diversity was bolstered by the new freshman class. Of the 4,177 new freshmen at UIC, the number of Black freshmen students who chose UIC jumped 25%, the largest percentage increase among ethnic groups this year. Latino students showed the largest overall increase this fall and rose by 19.5%. This was followed by a 17.2% increase in the number of Asian freshmen students compared to the previous year.

For the first time in six years, the number of graduate school enrollments also grew by a 4.7% increase to 7,789. The number of first-time graduate students jumped by nearly 25% to 2,506 students from last year’s numbers which had seen dips in previous years.

The School of Public Health showed the largest enrollment gains this year. This fall, 988 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in the college, an increase of 131 students or 15.2% from last year. The number of combined undergraduate and graduate students also increased in the College of Business Administration by nearly 12.7% or 540 students to 4,774 students. The College of Engineering also showed an increase of 206 combined undergraduate and graduate students with 5,649 enrolled students this year.

