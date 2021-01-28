UIC social psychologist earns IPR insight award

Linda Skitka

“Using Social and Behavioral Science to Support COVID-19 Pandemic Response,” a paper co-authored by Linda Skitka, UIC professor of psychology and LAS distinguished professor, and published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour was selected by the Institute for Public Relations as one of the Top 15 Public Relations Insights of 2020. The annual list features high-quality, accessible research that the institute deems public relations professionals should know about from the previous year.