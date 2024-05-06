UIC softball team dedicates new clubhouse

Photos: Steve Woltmann

UIC Athletics celebrated the dedication of the Sandra M. Wichelecki and Suzanne M. Dukes UIC Flames Softball Clubhouse on April 27.

In November, Wichelecki, a 1983 graduate and four-year member of the softball program, and Dukes made a $300,000 leadership gift to fund development of the new day-to-day home for UIC softball program operations. The commitment is the largest gift by a former female student-athlete in UIC history.

“This journey began with a softball scholarship from UIC, a scholarship that enabled a young woman with no means to attend college and get a degree,” Wichelecki said.

“Our partnership continues a vision we have to promote women’s education through involvement in sports. We understand this gift will help other student-athletes begin their journeys in life. In turn, we are hopeful these student-athletes will continue this spirit of giving.”