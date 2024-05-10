UIC Specialized Care for Children division earns Case Management Accreditation

The University of Illinois Chicago Division of Specialized Care for Children has earned Case Management Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance for its commitment to providing exceptional care coordination and support of participant families.

“We are thrilled to receive (National Committee for Quality Assurance) Case Management Accreditation, which highlights the strength and person-centered focus of our care coordination services,” said Thomas F. Jerkovitz, executive director of the division. In 2021, the division’s leadership set a strategic goal of working toward the accreditation.

“This achievement reflects the great work of our entire (Division of Specialized Care for Children) team to improve operations and strengthen how we partner, help and connect with families throughout the state,” he added. “We hope our participant families can feel confident and empowered, knowing they have a strong support system focused on improving their quality of life.”

The division provides care coordination to Illinois children and youth with special health care needs and their families through several programs. It tailors care coordination to each family’s needs and goals. Staff members partner with families to develop a care plan focused on a child’s medical, social, behavioral, educational and financial needs. Care coordination can include finding specialized medical care, helping families understand their child’s diagnosis and medical treatment plan, explaining insurance benefits and attending school meetings.

The National Committee for Quality Assurance sets high accreditation standards to encourage organizations to continuously enhance their quality. The standards aim to help organizations achieve the highest level of performance possible and create an environment of continuous improvement.

“Case Management Accreditation moves us closer to measuring quality across population health-management initiatives,” said Margaret E. O’Kane, president of the National Committee for Quality Assurance. “Not only does it add value to existing quality improvement efforts, it also demonstrates an organization’s commitment to the highest degree of improving the quality of their patients’ care.”

Each state receives federal funds to improve the health of children and youth with special health care needs. The Division of Specialized Care for Children has been the designated program for Illinois since 1937. It has 11 regional offices throughout the state that help Illinois families in their local communities.