UIC Student Elections

Student Elections are right around the corner! The polls will open online at 9:00 a.m. April 7 and will close at 4:00 p.m. on April 8. Learn about the candidates for each position at go.uic.edu/studentelections.

Positions on the ballot include:

President of the Undergraduate Student Government (USG)

Vice-President of the Undergraduate Student Government (USG)

House of Representatives of the Undergraduate Student Government (USG)

Undergraduate Members of the UIC Senate

Student Member of the Board of Trustees

Voting will be conducted online via UIC Connection. Prior to voting, make sure you have access to UIC Connection by logging in and registering your account. You may be prompted to complete a profile prior to viewing the election ballot. However, this can be bypassed and you do not need to complete a profile in order to vote.

As a reminder, votes are collected anonymously and student’s identifying information will not be recorded.

For the voting eligibility and guidelines for each position, visit go.uic.edu/studentelections.

If you experience any issues or concerns while voting, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at 312-996-4857 or email Cynthia M. Rosales at crosal4@uic.edu.

Good luck to all our candidates and happy voting!

Linda Deanna

Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Students

Rex Tolliver

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

For more information, please contact:

Cynthia Rosales

dos@uic.edu