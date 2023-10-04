UIC student honored with cancer research award

Ifeanyi “Beverly” Chukwudozie

Ifeanyi “Beverly” Chukwudozie was among 10 graduate students and postdoctoral fellows from across the nation who were honored with the 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Minority Scholar in Cancer Research Award during the 16th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved.

Chukwudozie, a doctoral candidate in epidemiology and biostatistics, serves as the assistant director for cancer research training and education coordination at the University of Illinois Cancer Center.

During the AACR meeting, which took place from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 in Orlando, Florida, Chukwudozie presented her research on “Examining racial differences in area-level factors associated with prostate cancer stage at diagnosis: A systematic review,” under the guidance of Dr. Vincent L. Freeman, associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics.