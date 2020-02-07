UIC student launches late-night talk show

Jeremiah Paprocki. Photo: Jenny Fontaine

A new late-night talk show hosted by UIC student Jeremiah Paprocki places the spotlight on UIC students and alumni.

The next live taping of “The Late Night Flame with Jeremiah Paprocki,” is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Stukel Towers Events Center. For those who can’t attend, the show will be posted by Feb. 24 on UIClife YouTube channel.

The show allows UIC students and alumni to share notable achievements, talents or organizations they are part of on a professional platform. Each taping includes two guests and a performer.

“The whole point of the show is to give [guests] the platform — this is their time to showcase themselves and what they would want to get out in a public space,” said Paprocki, a junior in communication.

Contact latenightuic@gmail.com or follow @latenightuic on social media for a chance to be featured on the show.

Paprocki is eager to give exposure to the university’s students as well as enhance his own career in the entertainment industry.

“There’s no one after Kimmel at night — just an idea,” Paprocki said.