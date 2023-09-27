UIC student project, network engineering director featured in EdTech Magazine

Jelene Crehan, UIC director of network engineering and infrastructure, recently was featured in an interview with Erika Gimbel in EdTech Magazine. The feature takes a look into how university Wi-Fi networks can support digital equity in surrounding communities and how extending Wi-Fi reach to neighboring communities helps universities close the digital divide.

The article highlighted a UIC-WiFi extension project for which Crehan guided UIC students with insights into the school’s current network infrastructure and data centers. In collaboration with Cisco engineers, students selected equipment such as routers, switches and cloud management tools, and refined their design until the students and Cisco agreed on the outcomes, presenting their comprehensive plan to UIC leadership.

UIC students worked with Break Through Tech Chicago, which seeks to advance the education and careers of women and nonbinary UIC students, increasing gender diversity in the IT field. Partnering with engineers from Cisco, students had three weeks to complete the in-depth project.

