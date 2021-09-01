UIC Student Tech Talk Newsletter

If you’re a student at UIC, take a moment to read the Tech Talk newsletter, your Back to School IT guide. The Tech Talk newsletter contains useful information on the technology tools and support resources available to you including where to get tech support, software and licensing, web conferencing tools, equipment lending, printing, Blackboard, and more.

The Student Tech Talk newsletter was sent to your UIC email on Tuesday, August 31. In case you missed it, you can read it here: https://emails.illinois.edu//newsletter/1277369979.html