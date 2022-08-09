UIC students recognized with Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation scholarships

Ten UIC students were among honorees celebrated July 21 during the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation Scholarship Breakfast hosted in Student Center East.

The scholarship recipients each were awarded $5,000 from the Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation, and UIC’s honorees received an additional $2,500 scholarship from the Latin American and Educational Services Program and the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs.

“Understanding that these are challenging times for many students and their families, this additional financial support is specifically designed to not only address financial hardship, but also fuel retention and graduation rates, which coincides with the mission of the LARES Program,” said Nikos Varelas, vice provost for undergraduate affairs and academic programs.

UIC’s scholarship recipients include Natividad Perez, Gabriel Martinez, Teresa Moreno, Monica J. Padilla, Jorge Velasquez, Rafael Perez Jr., Genesis Araujo, Nicol Morales, Jasmin Luna and Pahola Mercedes.

In their application essays, the students described their determination and resilience in pursuing their education despite challenging circumstances.

“The Chicago Latino Caucus Foundation was established to support the advancement of Latino youth through scholarships, internships and mentorship opportunities in the city of Chicago,” said Micaela Vargas, executive director of the Chicago City Council Latino Caucus. “Each year, the CLCF selects deserving young people of good character and high academic achievement to receive a scholarship to help them achieve their educational objectives.”