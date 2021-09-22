UIC takes part in the country’s largest college street food festival

UIC students will find a smorgasbord of food choices on Friday as the campus takes part in what has been billed as “The Country’s Largest Street Food Festival on College Campuses.”

The “FOOD FESTI●FUL” event will take place on the UIC campus, as well as 299 other campuses across the country. The event is sponsored by Chartwells Higher Ed, which provides dining services to 300 campuses, including UIC.

At UIC, the event will be held from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Sept. 24 in 605 Commons, first floor, Student Center East.

“After a school year largely defined by separation, we want students to reconnect and celebrate campus life with joyful moments centered around food,” said William Harvey, resident district manager of Chartwells Higher Ed at UIC.

The event will feature a “street food” menu that includes tacos, ramen po’boys, plant-based BBQ and other delicious choices.

The event also will have outdoor activities — such as cornhole, giant dominoes, a mechanical bull and more — giveaways, a DJ and a livestream event hosted by celebrity Chef Jet Tila.

Payments accepted include meal plan swipe, Dragon Dollar$, Flames Fare or $9.07 plus tax (debit/credit card).

For more information, please contact Dining Services at dining@uic.edu.