UIC takes second in voting pledge

UIC’s early voting push was a success for Midterm Elections — with UIC taking second place in the All in to Vote pledge challenge.

At UIC, 1,247 students pledged to vote in the Midterm Elections in the All in to Vote challenge, which Stony Brook University won with 1,328 students taking the pledge. All in to Vote is an initiative of the nonprofit Civic Nation.

“UIC provides opportunities to encourage or provide the context that people’s voices do matter,” said Spencer Long, director of UIC Student Leadership and Civic Engagement. “Our students did vote, and it did matter.”

The number of early voters at UIC rose considerably compared with the February primary, Long said, when 342 voters cast their ballots at UIC.

“We did exponentially better than we did in primary voting,” Long said.

UIC hosted early voting on campus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, along with student engagement activities, including a “Party at the Polls” each day and parades to the polls each hour.