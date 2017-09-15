UIC Tech Center Office Hours

Each Office Hour is dedicated to a special topic that lets everyone get the most out of their Apple® devices while teaching about new apps, features, and offering hands-on activities.

Dates:

The Basics – 9/19 @ 12:00 PM

Bring your Mac® and join us for an introductory tour. Follow along as we show you the basics of navigating, getting and staying organized, and keeping your software up to date. Whether you are totally new or just need a refresher, this is a great way to get up and running.

Get to Business – 10/3 @ 12:00 PM

Visit us to learn how to get the most out of iCloud® and built-in applications like Pages, Numbers, and Keynote℠

Learn to Code – 10/17 @ 12:00 PM

Join us for an exciting hour starring Swift™, the language that many programmers use every day to code. Whether new or experienced at coding we’ll get you started.

Photo/Music Week – 10/31@ 12:00 PM

This hour-long open session is dedicated time and space for your projects, whether you are in a creative mood or just want to be more productive. We can share pro tips for making shorts on iMovie® and Final Cut®, editing on iPhoto®, or making tracks on GarageBand®.

Flames Fitness Challenge – 11/14 @ 12:00 PM

Trying to stay healthy during the holiday feasts? Visit us for health app recommendations, how to get the most out of your Apple Watch®, and help us kick off the Flames Fitness Challenge.

UIC Tech Center

Sales:

(312) 413-5513

techcenter@uic.edu

Service:

(312) 996-0111

techservice@uic.edu

The UIC Tech Center is located in the UIC Bookstore in Student Center East and is a department of UIC Student Affairs.

For more information, please contact:

Tim Braun

techcenter@uic.edu