UIC to host One Earth Film Festival screening

Join UIC on March 7 for the One Earth Film Festival screening of “From the Ashes.”

One Earth Film Festival, one of Chicago’s biggest and best environmental film festivals, will focus this year on the theme “All In.” The theme centers on everyone as a community working together to address issues in the world, and in this case, issues related to climate change.

UIC’s screening takes place from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in 302 Student Center East Tower.

“The One Earth Film Festival takes place in the Chicago region and holds about 60 to 70 screenings throughout the festival season. They show films oriented around environmental issues, policy, sustainability, and human solutions,” said Stephanie Ortiz, sustainability intern at UIC. “One of the most important things is the discussion held afterward that invites people to think about how these impact their lives and what they can do to play their part.”

The film sheds light on the disproportionate impact coal has on communities across the nation and its future under President Donald Trump.

After the film, participants will have the opportunity to participate in a Q&A facilitated by Cynthia Klein-Banai, associate chancellor for sustainability at UIC.

Tickets are free, but seats are limited. Those interested in attending can register online.