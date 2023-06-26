UIC to participate in multi-institutional STEM postdoc recruitment initiative 

The UIC Office of Postdoctoral Affairs is co-hosting the third annual virtual Chicagoland Postdoc Recruitment Initiative in partnership with Northwestern University and the University of Chicago.

The initiative is designed to highlight the fantastic research and training opportunities that UIC has to offer and to help our faculty recruit top talent for their research groups, while addressing the pipeline challenge in academia by expanding opportunities in STEM for early career researchers from gender, racial and historically marginalized backgrounds.

OPA is inviting faculty from all UIC colleges to participate in this event by volunteering to be available for virtual informational interviews with selected participants during the recruitment period: Oct. 19-Nov. 3. This is a great opportunity if you are currently recruiting for your research group, if you would like to promote your department or program’s research, or if you wish to support early career scientists as they launch their careers. Faculty do not need to be hiring postdocs to participate.

Interested faculty can learn more and apply to participate by Monday, July 10.