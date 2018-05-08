UIC to showcase artwork, motorsports at Chicago Science Fest

The 2018 Chicago Science Fest begins today with UIC participating in two events during the festival, which runs through May 16.

Organized by the nonprofit group called the Illinois Science Council, the annual festival celebrates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the city.

UIC participants will help kick off the event by showcasing their artwork from scientific image contests at ScieArt Soiree, a digital art exhibit and gallery reception. Other artwork by researchers at Northwestern University, University of Chicago and Argonne National Laboratory, will also be showcased and explained.

The festival’s electric and hybrid car show will spotlight work by UIC Motorsports, a student organization that designs, builds and races cars. A demo of the group’s racing car will be available for guests to see starting at 10 a.m. May 12. Engineering students from UIC, the Urbana-Champaign campus and the Illinois Institute of Technology will be answering guest’s questions, and cars from manufacturers such as Hyundai, Nissan and Sonata will also be on display and ready to test drive.

ScieArt Soiree

Studio Xfinity

901 W. Weed St., Chicago, IL 60642

5:30–8:30 p.m. May 8

Tickets $10 or free for students

Science Expo Electric “Car Show”

Chicago Merchandise Mart

222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Chicago, IL 60654

10 a.m.–4 p.m. May 12