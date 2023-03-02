UIC to take on Missouri State in State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Tournament
The UIC men’s basketball team will be the No. 11 seed in the 2023 State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament and will take on No. 6 seed Missouri State in the opening round Thursday evening.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game on the MVC TV Network and listen online on the Flames Network.
Game schedule and tickets
- The Arch Madness bracket can be found online. If the Flames win Thursday, they’ll play No. 3 seed Southern Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals.
- All Arch Madness tickets will be mobile. Fans can purchase Session 2 tickets by emailing athleticsticketing@uic.edu, or by calling the athletics ticketing office at 312-413-8421.
Team send-off
- Approximately two hours prior to tip-off of each UIC game, the Flames will host a team send-off in the lobby of Hotel Saint Louis.
- Joining the team at the send-off will be members of the spirit squads and pep band.
- Fans are encouraged to wear UIC spirit wear as they look to cheer on the Flames to victory.
- UIC fans should follow the Flames on social media for updates on the team send-offs each day of the tournament.
