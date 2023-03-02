UIC to take on Missouri State in State Farm Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball Tournament

The UIC men’s basketball team will be the No. 11 seed in the 2023 State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament and will take on No. 6 seed Missouri State in the opening round Thursday evening.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game on the MVC TV Network and listen online on the Flames Network.

Game schedule and tickets

The Arch Madness bracket can be found online. If the Flames win Thursday, they’ll play No. 3 seed Southern Illinois at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the MVC Men’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinals.

All Arch Madness tickets will be mobile. Fans can purchase Session 2 tickets by emailing athleticsticketing@uic.edu, or by calling the athletics ticketing office at 312-413-8421.

Team send-off