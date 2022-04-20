UIC transitioning email to Microsoft Exchange

An official communication was sent April 13 announcing that UIC is transitioning university email and calendaring away from Google Gmail, consolidating email service to Microsoft Exchange.

Please note that current students, faculty and staff with existing UIC Gmail accounts will not be impacted at this time, and access to other parts of Google Workspace (e.g. Google Drive and Docs, etc.) will not be changing.

You do not need to take any action. This is a long-term initiative taking place over the course of four years, with a current expectation to transition any remaining UIC Gmail accounts over to Microsoft Exchange in fall 2026.

Please note that individual colleges may elect to complete a bulk transition to Microsoft Exchange for their students earlier than 2026. You will receive further communication from your college if this is planned to occur.

Operate with Excellence



The consolidation of email to one service supports our Operate with Excellence initiative as part of UIC’s new IT Strategy.

More information on the Email Consolidation project.