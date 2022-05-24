UIC transitions bookstore operations to Follett Higher Education

The University of Illinois Chicago has recently transitioned its campus retail bookstore operations to Follett Higher Education, the largest campus retailer in North America.

The UIC Bookstore, now operated by Follett Higher Education will support all undergraduate, graduate and professional programs through a combination of in-person experiences at its store locations on campus, a robust online presence and periodic pop-up events at the UIC School of Law. Follett Higher Education manages more than 1,100 collegiate bookstore locations across the country.

“UIC has decided to partner with Follett Higher Education to manage and operate its campus bookstore operations due to our shared commitment towards student success,” said Alexandre da Silva, associate vice chancellor of student affairs. “The UIC community has gained a strategic partner that will lead innovation in both physical stores and e-commerce while supporting UIC’s vision of access and affordability in course material while enhancing the UIC’s fan experience, community engagement and UIC brand affinity.”

The partnership will provide affordable and accessible course materials, new resources and technology and enhanced product assortments. Follett offers new and used course materials, digital courseware and Open Educational Resources, and a textbook rental program that can help students save up to 80% compared with purchasing new books.

“The partnership between UIC and Follett Higher Education Group will allow UIC to become part of the much larger Follett bookstore network,” said Charles Farrell, executive director for business development in UIC Campus Auxiliary Services/Student Affairs. “This will leverage Follett’s buying power and provide additional services, which were unavailable to UIC as a self-operated college bookstore.”

For example, Farrell said, the Follett On-Demand store allows campus units, student organizations and other campus groups to order custom imprinted clothing or specialty items with no minimum order.

“You can order just one item or one thousand,” he said. ”This will be a significant benefit to the campus community.”