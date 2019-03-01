UIC Tutorium in Intensive English instructors present at convention

Six instructors from the UIC Tutorium in Intensive English presented at the Illinois Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages – Bilingual Education 44th annual convention, Feb. 22-23, in Lisle.

Presenters included Trischa Duke, Tutorium curriculum coordinator; Jordan Carson, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Becky Bonarek, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Jenna Buendia, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Stephanie Mielcarek, Tutorium visiting lecturer; and Katie Sauers, Tutorium lecturer.

UIC staff presented on topics including

“Bridging the Gap to Comprehension: Virtual Reading Groups with Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, Google Hangouts, and Zoom” (Carson, Mielcarek, Duke)

“‘But I’m Not ESL:’ Understanding and Respecting Identities While Addressing the Unique Needs of University Pathway Students” (Bonarek, Buendia, Carson, Mielcarek, Duke)

“Affective Pedagogy: Ensuring Academic Success in a Positive Classroom Environment” (Carson)

“Fostering Teacher Agency through Reflective, Collaborative Peer Observation” (Buendia, Sauers, Duke)

The Tutorium in Intensive English, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018, is focused on teaching introductory- to advanced-level English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills to second language learners.