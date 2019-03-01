UIC Tutorium in Intensive English instructors present at convention
Six instructors from the UIC Tutorium in Intensive English presented at the Illinois Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages – Bilingual Education 44th annual convention, Feb. 22-23, in Lisle.
Presenters included Trischa Duke, Tutorium curriculum coordinator; Jordan Carson, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Becky Bonarek, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Jenna Buendia, Tutorium visiting lecturer; Stephanie Mielcarek, Tutorium visiting lecturer; and Katie Sauers, Tutorium lecturer.
UIC staff presented on topics including
- “Bridging the Gap to Comprehension: Virtual Reading Groups with Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, Google Hangouts, and Zoom” (Carson, Mielcarek, Duke)
- “‘But I’m Not ESL:’ Understanding and Respecting Identities While Addressing the Unique Needs of University Pathway Students” (Bonarek, Buendia, Carson, Mielcarek, Duke)
- “Affective Pedagogy: Ensuring Academic Success in a Positive Classroom Environment” (Carson)
- “Fostering Teacher Agency through Reflective, Collaborative Peer Observation” (Buendia, Sauers, Duke)
The Tutorium in Intensive English, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2018, is focused on teaching introductory- to advanced-level English reading, writing, listening and speaking skills to second language learners.
