UIC Undergraduate Students: A limited number of Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Awards (CURA) are available for the Spring 2019 term

The Office of Undergraduate Research is pleased to announce that a limited number of Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Awards (CURA) are available for the Spring 2019 term.

Are you interested in getting paid to participate in research and receive mentorship from a UIC faculty member, while also potentially earning course credit at the same time?

The Office of Undergraduate Research (OUR) in the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Affairs and Academic Programs is pleased to announce that that the application for the Spring 2019 Chancellor’s Undergraduate Research Award (CURA) is now open. CURA supports the research activities of students who have accepted Federal Work Study as part of their current year’s financial aid package. Read more about the program at https://cura.uic.edu/.

To participate in the CURA program, you will need to identify a faculty member with whom you are interested in working and who agrees to supervise and mentor you on a project related to their work. You can search by department, name or keyword in the Undergraduate Research Experience database at https://ure.uic.edu/. The faculty member then completes the online application on your behalf, which can be accessed at https://cura.uic.edu/information-for-faculty/.

The current application process is for Spring 2019 awards. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis in the order in which they are received. CURA is not intended to be combined with other major campus-based funding programs such as LASURI, Honors College research grants, etc., other than those that will meet additional expenses unmet by CURA.

Applications will be accepted until the spring CURA fund is depleted or the end of the fourth week of the spring semester, whichever comes first.

Please note that if you have already been awarded a full-year CURA, no other action needs to be taken to continue to work with your sponsoring faculty member for the spring term. The spring CURA opportunity is intended for students who do not currently have a CURA.

If you are interested in research but do not have Federal Work Study for the current academic year, you should speak with an academic advisor or Director of Undergraduate Studies to find out about options for course credit or other funded or sponsored programs in the degree-granting college. You can also refer to this webpage: http://ure.uic.edu/for_students_credit.php. Various sponsored and structured programs are listed here: http://undergradresearch.uic.edu/opportunities/.

If you have questions, feel free to email us at our@uic.edu.

For more information, please contact:

James Lynn

jlynn@uic.edu