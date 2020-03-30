UIC University Library Assistance and Resources

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:

Although all University Library locations remain closed until further notice in order protect the health and welfare of the UIC community and the public, our Library faculty and staff are available virtually to help you with learning, teaching and research. In addition, the Library is continually updating helpful lists of information and resources to assist you during the COVID-19 crisis. Visit library.uic.edu/COVID-19 for all the latest information.

Resources for Students (Compiled by colleagues in the Office of the Dean of Students and the Office of Diversity)

UIC cares about you. These past few weeks have brought a great deal of changes as we endeavor to flatten the curve and limit the spread of COVID-19. These changes can cause stress, and you may have questions and need support. Your UIC family is here for you and is so proud of you.

Resources for Students

Technology Access for Students

If you are a UIC student who does not have reliable access to a computer and Internet at home, ACCC may have a laptop and hotspot to lend to you. Please fill out a request form at https://accc.uic.edu/forms/laptop-request/

Contact the Library

Chat with a Librarian is available from Sun. to Thurs., 7:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Fri., 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sat., 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. All other inquiries submitted through email will be answered within 24 hours. Library faculty are also available for virtual research consultations – fill out the form, and a librarian will send a link to WebEx for the appointment.

Online Collections and Resources

We encourage you to access our many collections and services online. The Library subscribes to tens of thousands of online resources that can be searched through our Library website at library.uic.edu Hundreds of research guides provide information about specific disciplinary resources as well as about issues such as copyright, which may be on your mind as you move your courses online. In addition, many publishers and vendors are increasing access to their offerings during this crisis.

Publishers have made selected electronic resources temporarily open access to aid online instruction and research during the COVID-19 emergency so that educators and researchers can use them easily as they adapt their courses online. The UIC University Library will continue to add new resources to this list as they become available. Please visit this page often for the latest updates.

View list of temporarily free resources that may help with teaching

For questions, please contact librarian@uic.edu.

Sincerely,

Mary M. Case

University Librarian and Dean of Libraries

For more information, please contact:

Andrea Smith

librarian@uic.edu