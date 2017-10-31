Join us for UIC Veterans Week 2017 to honor those who served.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 4

UIC Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run

8:30AM

Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

The UIC Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run is to honor those who have served while creating awareness for the veteran community. Proceeds for the race will go towards programs and initiatives that support the student veteran community. Register at http://dos.uic.edu/vet5krun.

Post-Race Party

Outside of SCE on Halsted St.

After the 3K Walk/5K Run, registered participants may gather for a post-race party for refreshments and a beer garden.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6 – THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Opening Reception – Monday November 6

12PM

Cisar Student Veterans Center

2nd Floor Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Introduction to the Veterans Week events. Light refreshments will be served.

“Things We Carried” Exhibit Opening

12PM

Cisar Student Veterans Center

2nd Floor Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

Coordinated by UIC’s Student Veterans Association, the exhibit displays items carried or photos taken by student veterans during their time in service.

“Thank a Veteran”

11AM – 2PM

West Concourse

Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

This is an opportunity for UIC students, faculty, and staff to extend their thanks and appreciation for those who have served, by writing thoughts and/or signing a poster.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Flag Raising Ceremony sponsored by UIC’s Army ROTC

12PM

Outside Plaza

Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

“Thank a Veteran” Poster will be on display at this location during the ceremony. Lunch will be served following this event in the East Terrace of Student Center East.

UIC Student Veterans’ Oral Health Day

College of Dentistry

801 S. Paulina St.

College of Dentistry will provide free dental exam/cleaning to UIC Veterans. RSVP required by emailing dentalclinics@uic.edu before 11/5.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

G.I.V.E. Event

9:45AM – 2:30PM

Jesse Brown VA

Kizer Conference Center, 820 S. Damen Ave.

Student Veterans Affairs in partnership with the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center present the G.I.V.E (Get Involved with Volunteer Experiences) event. This is an opportunity for UIC volunteers to assist the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in hosting its Veterans Day Commemoration. Register to volunteer at http://go.uic.edu/novembergive.

UIC Student Veterans Affairs is a department of UIC Student Affairs.

http://go.uic.edu/studentveterans

For more information, please contact:

Jesus Molina

jmolin6@uic.edu