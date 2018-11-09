Join us for UIC Veterans Week 2018 to honor those who served.

NOVEMBER 1-11

The War that Made Today

Honors College presents An Interdisciplinary Commemoration of the End of World War I.

For more information about the series of events, visit: apps.honors.uic.edu/World-War-I

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 3

UIC Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run

For more information about the race and to register, visit: dos.uic.edu/vet5krun

Time: 8:15 am | Location: 750 South Halsted Street

NOVEMBER 5–9

UIC’s Student Veterans Association presents “Things We Carried”

Exhibit will showcase service uniforms and items that our current student veterans carried or collected during their times of service.

Location: Cisar Student Veterans Center, Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St., Room 248

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

East Campus Veteran Appreciation Day

UIC veterans whether you are a student or staff, stop by the Cisar Student Veteran Center for a free chair massage. First come, first served!

Time: 11am–1pm | Location: Cisar Student Veterans Center, Student Center East

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Toys for Tots Drive

Stop by the west concourse in Student Center East to drop off a new toy. All toys will be part of the United States Marine Corps annual Toys for Tots program.

Time: 10am–2pm | Location: Student Center East’s West Concourse

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8

West Campus Veteran Appreciation Day

UIC veterans whether you are a student or staff, stop Student Center West to enjoy a free chair massage. First come, first served!

Time: 11am–1pm | Location: Student Center West, Room 213

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Flag Raising Ceremony

Please join us as ROTC perform a ceremonial flag raising followed by a reception in SCE.

Time: 12–1pm | Location: Student Center East, Outside Plaza

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Veterans Day Service Project

In collaboration between Student Leadership and Civic Engagement and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center, students will help support Jesse Brown’s Veterans Day Celebration. To volunteer, please visit: uic.campuslabs.com/engage/event/2820977

For more information, please contact:

Jesus Molina

jmolin6@uic.edu