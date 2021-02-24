UIC walking safety escort services

Members of the UIC community can access both in-person and virtual walking escort services throughout the spring semester as an alternative to walking alone at night.

Campus escort services can be scheduled 24/7 by calling 312-996-2830 approximately 10 to 15 minutes before you plan to depart. A member of student patrol or a police officer will be dispatched to escort you.

At UIC John Marshall Law School, walking escorts are currently available from sunset to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Escort service can be requested at the 300 S. State St. security desk or by calling 312-427-2737, ext. 501. Please review the law school’s Security Walk Policy to learn more.

Walking escort services at both locations can also be requested through the Safe Commute button in the UIC Safe app, a free personal security tool that provides students, faculty and staff with added safety on campus.

The app also provides users with virtual escort services with the touch of a button. Its Virtual Friend Walk feature sends your real-time location to a friend so they can watch you as you walk to your destination. Users can also obtain a UIC Police Virtual Escort which allows you to be monitored until you arrive at your destination.

Coverage area boundaries apply to all safety walking escort services.