UIC Weeks of Welcome events help students ignite their passion

Ignite your passion, get involved and get connected to campus and Chicago during the UIC Weeks of Welcome (WOW).

With events beginning this week and running through Sept. 14, WOW aim to showcase UIC’s cultural, academic and social diversity and opportunities for new and returning students to get involved.

Activities range from learning about student organizations at the Involvement Fair to finding employment at the On-Campus Job Fair, and relaxing during Flames at the Beach to enjoying a free, exclusive UIC Spark concert. Opportunities to explore the city abound, such as visiting Navy Pier, taking a “Chicago Hauntings” tour, watching a hilarious show at Second City and more. For a complete list of events, visit go.uic.edu/9wow



“Weeks of Welcome aids in new students’ transition to UIC by providing a range of activities introducing students to campus life and resources, as well as the city of Chicago,” said Joy Vergara, executive director of the UIC Center for Student Involvement.

Vergara said getting involved outside the classroom helps students continue their learning through performances, speakers and art exhibits; develop lifelong relationships with fellow students; connect to campus resources and opportunities; build and enhance leadership skills; network with alumni, campus partners and community leaders, and more.