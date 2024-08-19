UIC welcome events 2024

Dear UIC faculty and staff,

As we begin another academic year, the University of Illinois Chicago enthusiastically welcomes our new and returning students across a diverse spectrum of interests and dreams. We are holding several welcome events designed to foster connections among our students and campus community — and ultimately to build a sense of integration and partnership as we begin another year filled with learning, discovery and service.

You are invited to attend these UIC welcome events to kick off the 2024-2025 academic year for our new first-year/transfer undergraduate, graduate and professional students across campus.

UIC’s 18th Annual New Student Convocation

UIC Convocation marks the official beginning of our new undergraduate students’ journey into the UIC academic community with our Flames traditions: lighting of the torch, signing of the Class of 2028 banner, a new undergraduate student group photo and more.

Wednesday, Aug. 28

4-7:30 p.m.

University Hall East Lawn and Harrison Field

Faculty and staff are asked to RSVP by Aug. 21.

If you have additional questions, please visit our website or contact New Student and Family Programs at 312-996-3271 or orhelp@uic.edu.

Health Sciences Student Welcome

The Offices of the Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs invite you to join our health sciences community at UIC for an afternoon social with refreshments, music and giveaways. All health sciences students are welcome to join for this opportunity to interact with other professional students from all disciplines.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 (Rain date: Aug. 29)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Medical Sciences Courtyard (Located between the College of Medicine Research Building and the Neuropsychiatric Institute)

RSVP Requested by Aug. 26

UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair

The Graduate College invites all new and returning graduate students to attend the UIC Graduate College Welcome Back Picnic and Resource Fair. Join us for an exciting event filled with delicious food, fun games, fantastic prizes and so much more. It is a perfect opportunity for students to discover valuable campus resources and connect with colleagues.

Thursday, Aug. 29

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

University Hall Lawn

Grad Student RSVP

For staff and faculty, an RSVP is not required. While food tickets will be designated for students, please feel free join us for networking, giveaways and the resource fair.

We look forward to you joining us and welcome all of our new Flames!

Michael Ginsburg

Special Advisor to the Chancellor for Student Affairs

Karen Colley

Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Robert Barish

Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs

David Eddington

Dean of the Graduate College

For more information, please contact:

StudentAffairs@uic.edu