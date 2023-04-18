UIC welcomes ACIO for academic technology and learning innovation

Dear UIC community,

I am pleased to announce that Bryan Libbin has joined UIC as associate chief information officer for academic technology beginning April 17.

Prior to joining UIC, Bryan served as senior director of academic technology at Northwestern’s School of Communication, where he was responsible for overseeing the school’s academic technology infrastructure and providing support to faculty and staff in the use of technology for teaching and learning. In this role, Bryan was instrumental in designing and enhancing the school’s learning spaces, developing their online programs, and supporting faculty in their use of technology for teaching and learning.

Bryan is a strong advocate for the use of technology in education and has presented at numerous conferences and workshops on the topic. He is an active member of several professional organizations, including Educause Learning Initiative and the Association for Educational Communications and Technology. Through his work, Bryan has been committed to advancing the field of educational technology and helping to create innovative solutions that can improve teaching and learning in higher education.

Bryan began his career in education and transitioned to educational publishing as a producer of educational technology. Prior to joining Northwestern’s School of Communication, Bryan held positions at the Illinois Institute of Art and Kaplan University and received a TAACCCT grant from the State of Illinois Community College System.

Bryan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, as well as a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction technology from Loyola University. Bryan lives on the North Shore with his wife, Betsy, and his daughters, Jordyn (first-year student at the University of Colorado) and Gillian (third-year student at Highland Park High School), and his three dogs. The family loves to travel and ski, and Bryan is an avid runner and workout enthusiast, and he loves to paint and draw when he can find the time.

I am confident that Bryan will make a great addition to our leadership team. Please join me in welcoming Bryan to UIC.

Sincerely,

Matt Riley

Associate Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Chief Information Officer

