UIC welcomes new students with open arms, helping hands

Thousands of new students who make up the University of Illinois at Chicago’s Class of 2021 will join in a welcome celebration Sunday, Aug. 27 and participate in the Annual New Student Convocation. The event marks the official beginning of new students’ entry into the UIC academic community.

As university administrators, faculty, staff and parents look on, banner carriers will lead the processional of new students into the UIC Pavilion. First-year, transfer and international students in a sea of red t-shirts will hear messages from Chancellor Michael Amiridis and faculty members, see performances from cheerleaders, experience UIC traditions and campus spirit, and witness the “Lighting of the Flame.”

“We are excited to welcome the newest members of our university community to UIC,” says Linda Deanna, associate vice chancellor for student affairs/dean of students. “We look forward to this festive celebration as we begin a new academic year.”

At the conclusion of the program, students will recess across Harrison Street to the Chancellor’s New Student Welcome Picnic in the Student Residence and Commons autocourt area next to Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. The picnic will feature some of Chicago’s most iconic dishes, games, prizes, entertainment, and one last opportunity for some students and their families to say goodbye. There will also be an opportunity for new students and their families to meet faculty, staff and administrators, and to reconnect with academic advisers.

This year’s incoming class is from a range of backgrounds. About 6,000 first-year and transfer students are expected on campus, based on recent enrollment figures. The class is about 52 percent women and 48 percent men. The oldest student is 60 years old (transfer) and the youngest is 16 years old (first year).

The ceremony kicks off at 3 p.m. at the UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave. The picnic begins shortly after 4 p.m. Classes get underway Monday, Aug. 28.