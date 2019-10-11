UIC well-represented at Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner

Margena Christian

Gina Frangello

Erika L. Sanchez

Luis Alberto Urrea

A faculty member, professor emeritus, lecturer, Ph.D. student and alumna from UIC were among more than 80 authors and creatives with Chicago connections to be honored guests at the 19th annual Carl Sandburg Literary Awards Dinner hosted by Chicago Public Library and the Chicago Public Library Foundation.

The distinguished writers from UIC in attendance were Margena Christian, lecturer in English; Gina Frangello, a Ph.D. student in the Program for Writers and 1997 master’s degree recipient from the Program for Writers; Dennis Judd, professor emeritus of political science; Erika L. Sanchez, a 2006 graduate in English (creative writing concentration) and former Honors College member; Luis Alberto Urrea, professor of English and LAS distinguished professor.

As part of the celebrated writers group, the UIC-affiliated writers were seated at tables with attendees to give them the opportunity to discuss their work and creative process over dinner.

This year’s event, which was held Oct. 10 at UIC Dorin Forum, honored fantasy and science fiction writer George R. R. Martin and education sociologist Eve L. Ewing.

Martin, best known for his epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire that inspired HBO’s critically acclaimed, multi-Emmy award-winning series Game of Thrones, received the 2019 Carl Sandburg Literary Award.

Ewing was recognized with the 21st Century Award which honors significant recent achievements in writing by an author with ties to Chicago.