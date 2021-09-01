UIC-WiFi is the University’s Wireless Network

UIC’s wireless network is known as “UIC-WiFi.” Current students, faculty and staff can connect to the UIC-Wifi service using their NetID and password.

Please note, for the best experience students, faculty and staff should not connect to the “eduroam” wireless network. Eduroam is an international roaming service for users in research and higher education, providing researchers, teachers, and students network access when visiting an institution other than their own. The eduroam service should only be used by external visitors who are not current members of the UIC Community, or register for a single connection to the eduroam service prior to traveling to another institution.

For more information on UIC’s wireless network, visit: