UIC wins design award for annual security, safety report

The UIC 2020 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, designed by Adriana Solis Martinez, has been granted the Bronze A’ Design Award in Print and Published Media by the International Design Academy, the grand jury panel of the A’ Design Award & Competition.

The A’ Design Award and Competition is the world’s largest design competition, awarding the most accomplished designs, design concepts, products and services. The A’ Design Award serves as an indicator of quality and perfection in design, a certificate of excellence for designers, and evidence of quality for businesses and organizations.

Out of more than 57,000 project submissions across 180 countries, the UIC Annual Security and Fire Safety Report was one of only a few projects to be recognized by the Academy. Among the extensive list of benefits and services afforded to A’Design Award winners, the UIC Annual Security and Fire Safety Report will be displayed in Italy’s MOOD Museum of Design later this year, and winning designers are invited to a black-tie gala to recognize their contributions.

View the complete report here.